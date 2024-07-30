Ce filme și seriale apar pe Amazon Prime în luna august 2024. Abonații Amazon Prime se vor bucura de numeroase producții în ultima lună de vară.
Pe Amazon Prime apar mai multe filme și seriale noi în luna august 2024. Totodată, producții deja consacrate vin cu noi sezoane, dar și cu noi episoade.
Pe platforma de streaming se mai pot vedea și producții ceva mai vechi, dar care mereu au ajuns la inimile publicului.
Iată ce filme și seriale apar pe Amazon Prime în luna august 2024. Le poți vedea începând cu prima săptămână din lună:
Ce filme și seriale apar pe Amazon Prime în luna august 2024
Batman: Caped Crusader
Influenced
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
Adventureland
American Graffiti
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Atomic Blonde – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bad News Bears (2005)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Born On The Fourth Of July
Bowfinger
Breakdown
Cinema Paradiso
Dante’s Peak
Darkman
Death Becomes Her
Diary Of A Mad Housewife
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eastern Promises
Emma. (2020)
Face/Off
Fargo
Fatal Attraction
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight of the Intruder
Free State of Jones – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Frogs
From Beyond
Ghost
Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Good Boys
Green Zone
How To Be A Latin Lover
Howard The Duck
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Imitation of Life
Invaders from Mars
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Last Vegas – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Women (1949)
Looper
Lover Come Back
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Max Steel – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster Trucks
MouseHunt
Narc
No manches Frida 2
Once Upon A Time In The West
Overboard
Passengers
Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)
Psycho
Pulp Fiction
Road to Perdition
Ronin
Scarface
Sense And Sensibility
Showgirls
Southland Tales
Stardust
Sullivan’s Travels
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
Superman Returns
Superman
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Crow
The Dark Half
The Day of the Jackal
The Firm
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Host – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Losers
The Naked Gun: From the Files
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
The War of The Worlds (2005)
The Warriors
The Whale
The Wood
The Zookeeper’s Wife
There’s Always Tomorrow
Three Days of the Condor
Traffic
Trauma Center
Troll
Troll 2
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Windtalkers
August 5th
Judy Justice S3
August 6th
French Girl
August 8th
The Mallorca Files S3
One Fast Move
August 9th
Nadie nos va a extrañar
August 13th
Night Swim
August 15th
JACKPOT!
Paddington
August 22nd
Classified (2024)
Drive-Away Dolls
August 24th
Lethal Weapon S1-3 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
10 Cloverfield Lane
August 26th
No Gain No Love
August 29th
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2