Ce filme și seriale apar pe Netflix în luna august 2024

Kengan Ashura Sezon 2

Mermaid Magic Sezon 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Sezon 1

Borderless Fog (2024)

Breaking and Re-Entering (2024)

Fire Country (Sezon 1)

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Kimi ni Todoke (Sezon 3)

Love is Blind: Mexico (Sezon 2)

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Sezon 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Sezon 1)

Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) Netflix Original

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

The Deer King (2022)

Unstable (Sezon 2)

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024)

Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut (2024)

Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024)

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024)

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (2024)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Sezon 10)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rising Impact (Sezon 2)

The Influencer (Sezon 1)

Downtown Owl (2023)

Lolo and the Kid (2024)

Love Is Blind: UK (Sezon 1)

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (Sezon 1)

The Umbrella Academy (Sezon 4)

Shahmaran (Sezon 2)

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Sezon 1)

Inside the Mind of a Dog (2024)

Mission: Cross (2024)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024)

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3)

Romance in the House (Sezon 1)

Daughters (2024)

Worst Ex Ever (Sezon 1)

Average Joe (Sezon 1)

Emily in Paris (Sezon 4 – Part 1)

The Union (2024)

A Discovery of Witches (Sezon 1-3)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Sezon 1)



Dark Winds (Sezon 1-2)

Fear the Walking Dead (Sezon 1-8)

Gangs of London (Sezon 1-2)

Interview with the Vampire (Sezon 1)

Into the Badlands (Sezon 1-3)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Sezon 1-2)

Monsieur Spade (Sezon 1)

Preacher (Sezon 1-4)

That Dirty Black Bag (Sezon 1)

The Terror (Sezon 1)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Sezon 1)

Cocomelon Lane (Sezon 2)

Migration (2023)

UnREAL (Sezon 1-4)

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (Sezon 1)

Back to 15 (Sezon 3)

Nice Girls (2024) Netflix Original

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (Sezon 1)

Baby Fever (Sezon 2)

GG Precinct (Sezon 1)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (2024)

Secret Lives of Orangutans (2024) Netflix Original

Incoming (2024) Netflix Original

Chastity High (Sezon 1)

Kaos (Sezon 1) Netflix Original

Terminator Zero (Sezon 1)

Breathless (Sezon 1)

The Deliverance (2024)