Bostonul, învăluit într-o ceaţă densă impresionantă

Serviciul Naţional american de Meteorologie (National Weather Service, NWS) a emis o alertă de ceaţă în unele zone din nordul statului Connecticut, o mare parte a statului Massachusetts şi unele zone din Rhode Island.

A passenger on an overnight flight from California to Massachusetts recorded skyscrapers just barely peeking out from the dense fog surrounding Boston.

— ABC News (@ABC)

Ceaţa a redus pe alocuri vizibilitatea, marţi, la mai puţin de o jumătate de kilometru, potrivit site-ului Boston.com.

DENSE fog moved in fast tonight here in Boston.

— Dan „Leto” Hahn (@Leto)

Aeroportul Logan din oraş a fost învăluit în ceaţă.

Numeroase zboruri au fost amânate, iar unele au fost anulate, potrivit NBC Boston.

Winter weather alerts in effect as a winter storm brings snow, ice, and blizzard conditions across several states. Ahead of this system, thick fog blankets major Northeast cities from Washington, D.C. to New York and Boston. has the forecast.

— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews)

Autorităţile au îndemnat persoanele care se duceau la muncă sau la aeroport să fie foarte atente pe drum şi să circule cu viteză mică.

The fog this morning was next level. In-between Boston and Cambridge on the Mass Ave bridge I felt like I was stuck between dimensions…

— cycling crusader (@cinemachagrin)

Vizibilitatea la volan pe drumuri a fost în mod considerabil redusă.

Şoferii au fost îndemnaţi să circule cu farurile şi luminile din spate aprinse şi să nu folosească faza lungă.